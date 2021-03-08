Current Press releases

Diversity of perspectives at Porsche : Mixed teams as innovation drivers Second place in the Women's Career Index

Stuttgart . The future of mobility can only be successfully shaped with a workforce that is as diverse as possible. Porsche is more convinced of this than ever as an employer and has anchored diversity as a key component of its sustainability strategy. For the sports car manufacturer, diversity of perspective is far more than gender. Nevertheless, the equal opportunity development of women has a special priority. Second place in the Women's Career Index 2020 in the run-up to today's International Women's Day proves that Porsche has taken an exemplary path in many areas in this regard.

"Mixed teams are drivers of innovation. Active diversity management leads to new ideas, a better understanding of the market and greater employer attractiveness," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. "As the Executive Board, it is therefore one of our most urgent tasks to promote diversity in all its facets and, where appropriate, to demand it. It is particularly important to me to further increase the proportion of women. We have done many things right in recent years, but we are setting ourselves even more ambitious goals for the future."

The detailed assessment as part of the Women's Career Index attests to Porsche 's strong commitment as an employer with regard to the development of the proportion of women and the promotion of women in the company. Job sharing, including in management positions, flexible working time models, mentoring, women's network, regular internal and external communication, highly individualized personnel development, transparent targets, numerous diversity initiatives - the mix of measures is rated as exemplary by the Women's Career Index jury. The annual internal Porsche mood barometer reflects external perceptions. For the fifth year in a row, the approval ratings for Porsche as an employer have risen. In 2020, for example, 93 percent of employees confirmed that Porsche is an attractive employer for them.

Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board, Human Resources and Social Affairs, says: "It is particularly pleasing that in the sentiment barometer the score for the question on work-life balance has once again increased significantly - and this in times of the pandemic, which is a particular challenge for all of us. It shows that we have the right offerings. On the other hand, there is no reason for complacency. At 15.5 percent, the proportion of women in our total workforce still has room for improvement. And with regard to management, we have the ambition to develop even more women in management positions."

