FDA often gets questions from both salon professionals and their clients about the safety of cosmetic products used in hair, nail, skin care, and spray tanning salons. Here is a list of resources people often ask for when they’re concerned about salon safety.
Hair Products
Information on hair dyes, straighteners, and more
Information on products such as nail polishes, extenders, and hardeners
Skin Care Products
Information on products used to cleanse and beautify the skin
Tanning Products
Information on tanning products that are regulated as cosmetics
Remember, sunlamps and tanning beds are not cosmetics. They are regulated by FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, and you will find information on them under Sunlamps and Sunlamp Products (Tanning Beds/Booths).
Learn the rules you need to know if you make or market your own products. Find out about starting a cosmetics business, labeling, imports, and more.
FDA does not have the authority to order a recall, but we do help firms make sure their recalls are effective, and we post information on product safety concerns.
Workplace Safety
FDA has authority over cosmetic product safety, but other agencies regulate workplace safety.
Your state and local licensing authorities also may have requirements, and you will need to contact them directly.
Trade and Professional Resources
FDA doesn’t endorse any trade or professional organizations or publications, but we do provide contact information that may be helpful to you.