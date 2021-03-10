IC en Scene's Team of Intimacy Coordinators and Covid-19 Compliance Officers Launch New Website
Intimacy Coordinators and Covid Compliance Officers are working together to mitigate risks for actors and crew while keeping romantic storylines intact.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC en Scene, a women and minority owned Intimacy Coordination and Covid-19 Compliance company, is excited to announce the launch of a new website, www.icenscene.com.
As productions ramp up after the lock-down, the logistics of complying with safety protocols pose a unique challenge to authentically depicting intimacy on screen. Nonetheless, Intimacy Coordinators, working in concert with Covid Compliance Officers, are following the science to mitigate the risks for actors and crew, keeping romantic storylines intact at the same time.
IC en Scene brings their international expertise in the film, fashion, and theatre industry to create a safe environment for actors and models performing in scenes involving intimacy and physical contact while helping directors achieve their creative vision.
IC en Scene’s certified Covid Compliance Officers provide support and implementation of SAG-AFTRA’s safety guidelines. Pre-production coordination, temperature screenings, wellness questionnaires are administered to ensure the safe re-opening of sets.
IC en Scene’s comprehensive network of Intimacy Coordinators and Covid Compliance Officers are available to work throughout the U.S. and in the E.U.
Nedra Gallegos brings her years of expertise as an Actor, Playwright and Professor into her role as an Intimacy Coordinator. Nedra is committed to helping actors feel empowered and at ease during intimate scenes. She believes that taking the time to focus on the actor and director’s interpretation of the work creates powerful and authentic performances.
As an Intimacy Coordinator and Covid Compliance Officer, Asha Cybele offers a wide variety of services ranging from consulting to coaching to choreography. Asha proactively communicates actor’s physical and emotional boundaries as she oversees the production of intimate scenes on set. Licensed to work in the US and EU, Asha is ready to assist at all levels of production.
For more information, please contact: Nedra Gallegos, nedraconstance@icenscene.com
Nedra Gallegos
IC en Scene
nedraconstance@icenscene.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook