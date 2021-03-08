We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Coral Springs, Florida
Of the various insurance franchises available on the market, I chose We Insure because of their corporate vision, core values and eye for talent, as well as their many insurance carrier relationships.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Jennings Global Insurance Agency.
Owner Matthew Jennings is an IRS Enrolled Agent (EA) who specializes in ultra-advanced tax strategies for high net-worth individuals and their entities. He has more than 30 years of experience in business and tax consulting. In addition to the elite EA designation, he holds designations as a Certified Estate Planner, Certified Trust Specialist, and Registered Financial Consultant.
“Of the various insurance franchises available on the market, I chose We Insure because of their corporate vision, core values and eye for talent, as well as their many insurance carrier relationships,” says Jennings.
“We Insure is a complement to many types of businesses, including real estate, financial services and law,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “It’s an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which really helps owners branch out into a new industry.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
