Rosa Divina/Divine Rose - Virtual Concert on March 15 @ 4 PM

Vocalist Celia Castro and Pianist Max Lifchitz

Vocalist Celia Castro and Pianist Max Lifchitz

North-South March 15 Composers

North-South March 15 Composers

Vocalist Celia Castro joins pianist Max Lifchitz for an intimate recital featuring music by composers from the US and the Spanish-Speaking Caribbean

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soprano Celia Castro and pianist Max Lifchitz join forces on March 15, 2021, for an intimate, late-afternoon concert featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from the US and the Spanish-Speaking Caribbean.

The recital will be streamed live from the National Opera Center in Manhattan. It will start at 4 PM (EST) and end at approximately 5:15 PM.

It can be accessed @

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ

The program will feature Art Songs by Aura Marina del Rosario from the Dominican Republic and William Ortiz from Puerto Rico. Piano compositions by Texas-based John McGinn and Bay Area resident Sheli Nan will be heard for the first time in New York. The virtuosic Salsa y tres soneos for piano by Puerto Rican Raymond Torres-Santos will also be part of the most diverse and refreshing program. The event will conclude with a performance of Lifchitz's Rosa Divina (Divine Rose) inspired by a sonnet penned by Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, the 17th century Mexican poet and philosopher.

Half Puerto Rican and half Dominican, soprano Celia Castro has appeared in recitals featuring music by Latin American composers at Lincoln Center’s Bruno Walter Auditorium; the Upper West Side’s Christ & St. Stephen’s Church; and at the University of Albany’s Performing Arts Center in Upstate, NY. Ms. Castro has also participated in operatic productions of Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, and La Clemenza di Tito; as well as in excerpts from Verdi's Aida and Puccini's Suor Angelica. Currently, she is compiling works by BIPOC and women composers to share with her many students and for future recitals.

Celia Castro Performs Ortiz's Neo-Rican Lesson -
https://youtu.be/Ccb70gPeEbw

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, Mexico’s National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The director of the North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 41st consecutive season, his numerous recordings are widely available through Amazon, AppleMusic, Naxos, Spotify, YouTube and many other streaming services.

The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.

A recent North/South Chamber Orchestra recording is posted at

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nogbp-m9wXQs9RYNHdI4PlDgT-3gw1QfU

For the complete North/South concert series schedule please visit

www.northsotuhmusic.org

To stream, download and/or purchase the more than 60 compact discs released by the North/South Recordings label please go to

http://www.arkivmusic.com/classical/Label?&label_id=1297

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net

Rosa Divina by Max Lifchitz

You just read:

Rosa Divina/Divine Rose - Virtual Concert on March 15 @ 4 PM

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc ns.concerts@att.net
Company/Organization
North/South Consonance, Inc
PO BOX 698 - Cathedral Station
New York, New York, 10025-0698
United States
+1 212-663-7566
Visit Newsroom
About

North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

North/South Consonance, Inc

More From This Author
Rosa Divina/Divine Rose - Virtual Concert on March 15 @ 4 PM
Old Meets New: Max Lifchitz performs a virtual recital on Feb 8 @ 4 PM
Women of Note: Max Lifchitz plays piano music by Women Composers from Europe and the Americas
View All Stories From This Author