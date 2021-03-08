Sailing Across Time
A look at the history of a champion sea vesselCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There have been many champions in history who have made their mark in their respective fields, and this includes not just people, but also machines. In William W. Fortenbaugh’s book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G’s case, the champion is a fast sea vessel named Ghost, whose achievements are among the most notable in the field of boat-racing. And despite it being a book about boating and the sea, readers of all kinds will find themselves engrossed by the pages within.
William “Bill” Fortenbaugh is the human equivalent of the old man in the phrase “the old man and the sea,” with his wealth of experience gained over decades of being in and around boats and the waters that they traverse. Since the age of eight, Bill has been involved in boating, one that would eventually lead him to cross paths with boats just like Ghost, gaining much needed insights and experience about them. This exposure, combined with his personal experience, makes Bill the ideal chronicler of the story of such a legendary sea vessel.
From Beaton’s is a book that focuses not just on the physical vessel itself, but also the proverbial heart of Ghost, aka the crew, the builders, and the people who supported the championship boat from its inception all the way to its final races. It is as much a human story as it is a boat’s, just like a history book, but one that focuses on the trials and tribulations Ghost and its people faced over the decades, as well as boat-racing in general.
Even if you’re not that familiar with boats and the sea, this book will capture your imagination and make you want to hit the waves. Get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter