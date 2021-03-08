Kickstarter Campaign Launches for Therapeutic Mandala Drawing Kit for Children

After I saw the benefits the kit has for small children, the elderly, and people in need, I decided I really want to dedicate time to help Efrat bring the Mandalali to life,” — product developer Adi Nesher

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators behind the easy-to-use Mandala drawing tool, the Mandalali, have launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of their therapeutic drawing kit for children. They're sending backers double the amount of Mandalali kits that they order in hopes of raising $17,000 by March 11, 2021.

After treating children with art therapy for over 30 years, Mandalali creator Efrat Peretz has seen firsthand how healing and soothing art and coloring can be. This is what inspired him to make a creative activity kit that’s oriented towards young children, the elderly, and people of different disabilities, including those with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer's.

Mandalas are sacred circles used for meditative purposes in the religions of Hinduism and Buddhism. They consist of many geometric shapes and patterns, making them difficult to design without using a ruler or caliper. The Mandalali makes this process as simple as can be, while still leaving room for imagination and invention.

The kit consists of thick acrylic circle templates with various shapes laser-cut into them. These shapes can be easily traced by pinning the circle template onto a piece of paper and rotating it. Once the pattern is drawn out with any combination of the Mandalali kit’s utensils, the user can begin filling in whatever colors they’d like. The coloring process in particular allows users to create unique Mandalas while reinforcing a sense of ability.

To reach their fundraising goal by March 11, the creators of Mandalali are sending pledges twice their initial order. For just $30, backers will receive two boxes of Mandalali that each has two stencils, four white sheets, tacks, and one box of pens with six colors. When selecting a reward, backers will have the option of choosing between red, yellow, orange, and gray stencils.

Those who want all 8 stencils can choose the $60 tier, which comes with two Mandalali boxes. Each of these boxes contains all 8 stencils, along with the aforementioned pens, tacks, and white sheets of bristol board.

The Mandalali kits ship worldwide and are expected for delivery in April of 2021.