The Excellence of Execution
The story of the pinnacle of boat buildingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vince Lombardi once said that “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” This is precisely what happened when the famous boat, a racing vessel named Ghost, was made in 1980. Ghost is from a racing class of boats, the A Cat, which hailed from the 1920s and survived the pitfalls of the Great Depression. Its story, and how it became an example of excellence in execution, is written by William Fortenbaugh, in the book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G.
“Bill” Fortenbaugh is very familiar with Ghost and boats that are similar to it. He has been an avid sailor since he was a boy of eight years old and continued to pursue his love of boat racing well into his later years. As a Professor Emeritus at Rutgers University, Bill taught students about the school of thought of Aristotle, and on his retirement, recognized the value of A Cat. He then decided to write about Ghost through a collaborative effort with the builders, the crew, the photographers, and the friends of Ghost.
From Beaton’s tells the story of how David Beaton and Sons resurrected the A Cat design that resulted in Ghost. Following plans dating back to 1923, Ghost’s builders first built Wasp, their first A Cat, followed by Ghost, their second. Ghost won seven consecutive Bay championships between 1994 and 2000 and was widely considered the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to wooden boat craftsmanship.
To know more about Ghost, its construction and design, and the people that built and then raced the championship vessel, get your copy today!
