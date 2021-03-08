Jersey’s Pride
The tale of a legendary boat born of Barnegat Bay in New JerseyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The people of New Jersey are proud of everything that comes out of their state, and rightfully so. Lots of great things have been born in and around the waters surrounding the famous state. One of New Jersey’s creations achieved great success in boat racing and has a lineage, famous for its resilience surviving the Great Depression, that spans all the way back to 1922. This Pride of Jersey is called Ghost, a championship vessel, and its story is told in great detail by William Fortenbaugh in his book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G.
William “Bill” Fortenbaugh worked as a Professor Emeritus at Rutgers University. But while teaching about Aristotle was his day job, his heart’s true passion is the sea, specifically boating and sailing. At the age of eight, Bill sailed his first boat and from that moment on he was hooked. He continued sailing and racing as the years went by, and with every passing one, his experience grew and grew. When he finally retired, he decided to tell the story of one of his most favorite boats, Ghost.
The book follows one of, if not the best among, the boats that came out of New Jersey’s waters. This creation of David Beaton and Sons became the golden standard of wooden boats, not just because of its exquisite construction and cutting-edge design, but also because of the performance that yielded numerous championships and accolades. Bill didn’t stop there however, he also focused on telling the tale of the people behind Ghost’s success.
Learn more about Jersey’s pride and get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter