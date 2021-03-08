Ghost Setting Sail Once Again
Proclaimed as an "obvious labor of love" by Blueink Review, this book is a read worth your whileCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Fortenbaugh puts pen to paper to immortalize the glory and pay tribute to a twenty-eight-foot wooden Catboat called Ghost. In From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, William brings to light the magnificence of catboats. And although not many—even the sailing buffs—know about these elegant racing boats, through William's book, he reintroduces these catboats to a wider audience.
William (Bill) Fortenbaugh, a Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, whose professional career focused on Aristotle and his School, is also an avid sailor beginning at the age of eight. In retirement, he came to recognize the unique value of the A Cat and of David Beaton and Sons, where Ghost was built. The resulting book is a collaborative effort, to which the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, photographers, and friends all contributed.
With William’s keen observation to details, meticulousness, combined with his adept skill in writing plus more than 140 color photos and assorted drawings, maps, and sketches, he succeeds in bringing the glorious Ghost to life, commemorating its racing accomplishments while also giving recognition to all of those who made the voyage of the legendary Ghost possible.
William Fortenbaugh has a website. Check out www.williamfortenbaugh.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter