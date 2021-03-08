A Vessel Born of Adversity
The story of a championship boat with a lineageCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Depression is a period in history that saw the resilience of the human spirit get tested in more ways than one. But it’s not just humans who got to have their grit tested during this trying time. Between 1922 and 1924, a class of boats, the A Cat, persisted through the Depression and had a resurgence in 1980, eventually giving birth to a boat named Ghost. Coming from a lineage that survived adversity, Ghost would eventually become a championship vessel and exemplify excellence of execution in boat making. And its story can be found in William W. Fortenbaugh’s book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G.
A Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, William “Bill” Fortenbaugh, a teacher who focused on Aristotle and his school of thought, is a man of the sea. He started sailing when he was eight years old and never stopped, gaining decades upon decades of experience in boat racing, including boats similar to Ghost. After he retired, he reminisced about boats like the A Cat and Ghost, resulting in a labor of love in the form of his book that tells of Ghost’s story.
Bill’s book showcases how Ghost became the paradigm of excellence in the construction of wooden boats. It tells the story of how David Beaton and Sons built Ghost, resulting in much success in the form of seven consecutive Bay championships, on top of being hailed for its excellent craftsmanship. But the book is more than just the technical story of Ghost, it also tells of its human story in the form of the crew and the engineers who helped bring Ghost to life.
Get your copy today and learn more about Ghost’s history!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter