Myanmar navy occupies hospitals and universities forward of mass strike

In many districts of the biggest city, Yangon, on Saturday and Sunday, witnesses reported sounds of gunfire and stun grenades. Terrified residents watched and filmed as security forces raided residential areas in the city and made several nighttime arrests. Residents told Reuters police fired shots and did not give reasons for the arrests, which continued into the early hours of Sunday.

“On the night of his arrest, Khin Maung Latt was tortured to death in his cell,” AAPP said in a news release Sunday. Reports of bruising to Khin Maung Latt’s head and body raised suspicions he had been abused, NLD lawmaker Ba Myo Thein told Reuters.

CNN cannot independently verify this reporting and the details surrounding Khin Maung Latt’s death are not immediately clear. Khin Maung Latt had worked as a campaign manager for one of two Muslim lawmakers elected in 2020. Mourners gathered for his funeral on Sunday in Yangon. Hospital occupation fears Over the weekend, Myanmar troops were seen occupying…

