Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,008 in the last 365 days.

Expanding Indoor Restaurant Capacity

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that restaurants outside of New York City, which have been operating at 50 percent capacity, can now move to 75 percent capacity starting March 19. The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.

 

"Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations," Governor Cuomo said. "As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work - washing hands, social distancing and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 227,768
  • Total Positive - 6,789
  • Percent Positive - 2.98%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 4,789 (-165)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -470
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 526
  • Hospital Counties - 52
  • Number ICU - 999 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 682 (-12)
  • Total Discharges - 150,100 (+619)
  • Deaths - 59
  • Total Deaths - 39,029

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

106

0.01%

35%

Central New York

49

0.01%

33%

Finger Lakes

165

0.01%

41%

Long Island

814

0.03%

34%

Mid-Hudson

472

0.02%

43%

Mohawk Valley

73

0.02%

40%

New York City

2,826

0.03%

31%

North Country

45

0.01%

59%

Southern Tier

80

0.01%

51%

Western New York

159

0.01%

36%

Statewide

4,789

0.02%

36%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

243

192

19%

Central New York

262

171

34%

Finger Lakes

397

251

36%

Long Island

850

651

24%

Mid-Hudson

684

396

41%

Mohawk Valley

97

65

30%

New York City

2,615

2,028

23%

North Country

53

24

57%

Southern Tier

126

54

51%

Western New York

545

303

41%

Statewide

5,872

4,135

29%

 

Yesterday, 227,768 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.98 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

1.92%

1.96%

1.94%

Central New York

0.92%

0.91%

0.90%

Finger Lakes

1.83%

1.80%

1.71%

Long Island

4.21%

4.19%

4.30%

Mid-Hudson

4.15%

4.19%

4.23%

Mohawk Valley

1.65%

1.60%

1.52%

New York City

3.94%

3.94%

4.01%

North Country

2.61%

2.62%

2.55%

Southern Tier

0.73%

0.75%

0.74%

Western New York

1.98%

1.94%

1.99%

Statewide

3.16%

3.15%

3.19%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

5.27%

5.11%

4.86%

Brooklyn

4.46%

4.25%

4.14%

Manhattan

2.71%

2.73%

2.65%

Queens

4.46%

4.23%

4.21%

Staten Island

4.72%

4.62%

4.48%

 

Of the 1,681,169 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

21,239

59

Allegany

2,930

6

Broome

15,461

77

Cattaraugus

4,499

10

Cayuga

5,438

10

Chautauqua

7,443

18

Chemung

6,481

1

Chenango

2,502

15

Clinton

3,788

27

Columbia

3,456

13

Cortland

3,241

10

Delaware

1,590

17

Dutchess

23,006

106

Erie

66,818

214

Essex

1,364

1

Franklin

2,176

16

Fulton

3,440

16

Genesee

4,483

10

Greene

2,709

9

Hamilton

286

1

Herkimer

4,609

8

Jefferson

4,910

19

Lewis

2,103

7

Livingston

3,611

12

Madison

3,896

3

Monroe

53,391

117

Montgomery

3,259

15

Nassau

152,646

676

Niagara

15,554

46

NYC

738,901

3,507

Oneida

19,928

32

Onondaga

32,798

65

Ontario

5,914

16

Orange

38,194

165

Orleans

2,477

5

Oswego

6,119

13

Otsego

2,486

16

Putnam

8,565

26

Rensselaer

9,233

28

Rockland

39,673

127

Saratoga

12,245

55

Schenectady

11,039

29

Schoharie

1,251

8

Schuyler

873

1

Seneca

1,655

7

St. Lawrence

5,701

12

Steuben

5,584

3

Suffolk

166,497

618

Sullivan

4,891

28

Tioga

2,864

10

Tompkins

3,523

14

Ulster

10,331

52

Warren

2,913

6

Washington

2,406

9

Wayne

4,540

12

Westchester

110,330

379

Wyoming

2,885

6

Yates

1,024

1

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State -- the lowest one-day death total since December 6, 2020 -- bringing the total to 39,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

4

Chautauqua

1

Erie

2

Genesee

1

Kings

8

Manhattan

9

Monroe

1

Nassau

5

Niagara

1

Orange

2

Queens

7

Richmond

4

Saratoga

1

Seneca

1

St. Lawrence

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

5

Ulster

1

Westchester

3

You just read:

Expanding Indoor Restaurant Capacity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.