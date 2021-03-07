Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of F Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:55 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.