Persons of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspects took the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.