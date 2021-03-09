Chan Chun Sing and Reuben Lai in NIKKEI FORUM “INNOVATIVE ASIA” on March 16
Japan's largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that NIKKEI FORUM "INNOVATIVE ASIA" will be held on March 16.TOKYO, JAPAN, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan's largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that NIKKEI FORUM "INNOVATIVE ASIA" will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
The forum brings together prominent political and business leaders from various fields in Asia, including Chan Chun Sing, Minister, Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore; Lim Kok Kiang, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); Reuben Lai, Senior Managing Director, Grab Financial Group; Chaney Ho, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Board, Advantech; Xin Yi Lim, Executive Director, Pinduoduo; Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific.
Topics that will be discussed in this year’s forum include “Growing from Singapore during the pandemic”, “Reconfiguration of global value chains and digitalization " and " Opportunities in digital financial services”.
The forum will be streamed live from Singapore. Video archives will also be available.
<Outline>
Title:
NIKKEI FORUM "INNOVATIVE ASIA"
Reshaping the future growth in post-pandemic Asia
Date and Time:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
15:00-18:30 <Singapore time>
How to watch:
Live streaming/Video Archives or both
Organized by:
Nikkei Inc.
Sponsored by:
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
ABeam Consulting Ltd.
Official Media:
Nikkei Asia
Registration Fee:
Free
For more information and registration for NIKKEI FORUM "INNOVATIVE ASIA":
https://events.nikkei.co.jp/35957/
For inquiries, please contact:
NIKKEI FORUM "INNOVATIVE ASIA" 2021 Secretariat
nikkei-webinar@event-office.jp
About Nikkei
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp