Electric Trucks Are A Major Trend In The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market

Electric trucks are being increasingly used by the long-distance freight trucking industry for transportation, which is expected to propel the market growth. Numerous retailers and transporters are putting in huge orders of electric trucks for beverage routes and last-mile delivery according to TBRC’s trucking industry outlook. In September 2020, Amazon bought 10 electric trucks from Lion Electric, and in September 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from startup Rivian with deliveries from 2021 to 2024. Similarly, in November 2018, FedEx Corp. expanded its fleet to 1000 electric delivery vehicles, of which 100 were bought from Chanje Energy and 900 were leased from Ryder System.

The major players covered in TBRC’s global long-distance freight trucking market research report are XPO Logistics Inc., YRC Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corporation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line, Progressive Carriers, Joe's Logistics, Universal Truckload, Reynold Transportation, Carolina Cargo Freight Expediters, Spirit Trucking Lines, Kivi Bros. Trucking, Mangino Holding, Erik Holdings, Duncan Trucking, Transport Holdings, GFA Alabama, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Kenan Advantage Group, Universal Logistics Holdings (Nasdaq: Uacl), Ceva Logistics Us Holdings, Lynden, Hub Group (Nasdaq: Hubg), Aaa Cooper Transportation, Charlotte Truck Center, Estes Express Lines, UPS Freight, ABF Freight System, R+L Carriers, Saia Motor Freight Line, Central Transport International, Oak Harbor Freight Lines, Central Freight Lines, Daylight Transport, New Penn Motor Express, New England Motor Freight, A. Duie Pyle, Reddaway, Roadrunner Transportation, AAA Cooper Transportation, Pitt Ohio Transportation Group, Dayton Freight Lines, Forward Air, Averitt Express, Holland, Southeastern Freight Lines.

The global long-distance general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $536.55 billion in 2020 to $601.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The long haul trucking market size is expected to reach $826.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The long-distance general freight trucking market covered in this report is segmented by services into truckload carriers; less-than-truckload carriers; other transportation services and by activities into general long-distance truckload transit; general long-distance less-than-truckload transit; logistics planning; container trucking long-distance; motor freight trucking long-distance.

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides long-distance general freight trucking market overview, forecast long-distance general freight trucking market size and growth for the whole market, long-distance general freight trucking market segments, and geographies, long-distance general freight trucking market trends, long-distance general freight trucking market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

