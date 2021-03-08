Fatos Ameti from Sonnecto accepted into Forbes Business Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
Fatos Ameti, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Sonnecto, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Fatos Ameti was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Fatos Ameti into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Fatos has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Fatos will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Fatos will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“With my executive experience in digital growth and BPO, I have led Sonnecto to implement the best practices in building efficient solutions for companies worldwide. Therefore, I am excited to join this impressive group of business leaders and highlight the economic benefits of digital transformation, cost optimization and international team” Fatos Ameti, CEO & Co-Founder
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Fatos Ameti
Fatos Ameti, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Sonnecto, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Fatos Ameti was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Fatos Ameti into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Fatos has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Fatos will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Fatos will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“With my executive experience in digital growth and BPO, I have led Sonnecto to implement the best practices in building efficient solutions for companies worldwide. Therefore, I am excited to join this impressive group of business leaders and highlight the economic benefits of digital transformation, cost optimization and international team” Fatos Ameti, CEO & Co-Founder
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Fatos Ameti
Sonencto
+1 646 970 1097
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn