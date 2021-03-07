Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vibrant Emotional Health Awards 988 State Planning Grant to Department of Health

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has received the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 988 State Planning Grant through Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline).

The Lifeline provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to people experiencing a suicidal crisis. Anyone can reach Lifeline by dialing 800-273-8255. In July 2022, that number will change to 988.

 “The Department of Health is excited to lead the 988 State Planning Grant effort. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline crisis centers in Washington state are critical to ensure culturally- and geographically-informed support and guidance during times of distress and crisis,” said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for the Prevention and Community Health division at DOH.

Through the $190,000 grant, DOH will help develop a strategic plan for Washington state to prepare for projected infrastructure needs, volume growth, and access to the new 988 number. Vibrant has awarded grants to 49 states and territories. 

“Access to mental health and crisis support has never been more critical for Americans,” said Kimberly Williams, president and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. “Vibrant is committed to providing the states and territories with some of the resources they'll need to plan for the implementation of 988 and to support their local crisis centers. By working together, we will increase access to care, reduce the stigma around mental health and, ultimately, save lives.”

You can read more about the grant and its goals by visiting our Medium blog.

