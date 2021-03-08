Global Insulated Industrial Rubber Mat Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027

Insulated Industrial Rubber Mat Market

Electrical insulating rubber mat offers cost effective alternative for a shock-free work station, Global demand to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027

During the forecast period, demand growth for the insulating rubber mats will be supported by product growth in commercial and industrial buildings” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulated industrial rubber mat market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The market is expected to reach USD 478.9 Million by 2027. The growth can be primarily attributed to the implementation of high standard HSE practices across various industries.

Furthermore, the product penetration, primarily in Asia Pacific's developing regions, will open up new market opportunities in the coming years. Industry growth would be aided by the proliferation of industrialization in emerging economies, as well as the production of new products for use in the industrial sector, over the coming years.

The presence of stringent regulations pertaining to health and safety of the workers has led to rise in demand for the new products across various industries. Furthermore, Several manufacturers use recycled type of rubber in their insulation products. Such products are recycled again at the end of the work cycle and will further support market growth over the forecast timeframe.



Key insights:

• Power end user segment is likely to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Open switchboards and high voltage equipments segment dominated the insulated industrial rubber mat market in 2019, and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key players operating in the market include 3M, Honeywell, vardhman, Raychem RPG Private Limited, Trelleborg Group, Kent Elastomer Products, Thorne & Derrick, Duratuf Products Pvt. Ltd, Rubber-Cal, Inc. Qingdao Singreat Industry Technology Co.,Ltd, HIC Universal; among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market, and projected revenue for the insulated industrial rubber mat from 2021 to 2027?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• Who are the major players in the the insulated industrial rubber mat market?

• How has the global market for the insulated industrial rubber mat performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• What would be influence of the changing trends in end user industry on the global market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the electrical insulating rubber mat market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electrical insulating rubber mat market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global insulated industrial rubber mat market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers electrical insulating rubber mat market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.



