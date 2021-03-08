Crossvale Launches Online Store of Red Hat Subscriptions

One of the nation’s leading IT service companies unveils subscriptions for huge savings.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dallas/Fort Worth-based Crossvale announced today the official launch of its Online Store of Red Hat Subscriptions.

“Thanks to hours of hard work, overcoming technical and design challenges, we launched the Crossvale Shop MVP,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. “Receive up to 50 percent off subscriptions - huge savings on your Red Hat subscriptions. Terms and conditions apply in conjunction with services engagement.”

But that’s not all. Crossvale is also now offering free quotes for migration to RHEL 8.

“Our approach to simplifying the migration of enterprise IT ecosystems results in well-defined lifecycle management through automated remediation, consistent configuration management, and streamlined, centralized control of all Linux environments,” Millard said.

The company, founded in 2001, has earned a customer reputation for outstanding performance across the United States and 20 other countries, establishing thorough expertise at transforming technologies with best practices into measurable business improvement.

Millard explained that by choosing the status quo and ELS, software costs increase by 50 percent to run old software.

“By leveraging Ansible and Smart Management and move to RHEL 8, you build an automation and management platform on a modern OS,” Millard stressed.

Quantifiable results, according to Millard, include:

• 63 percent reduction in unplanned downtime

• 38 percent more productive IT teams

• 32 percent lower infrastructure costs

• 35 percent reduction in cost of operations

Crossvale, which has been awarded the Red Hat North American Partner Award for outstanding channel contributions for open source software, specialties are:

• Digital Transformation

• Enterprise Architecture

• RedHat OpenShift (PaaS)

• RedHat OpenStack (IaaS)

• Business Process Management

• Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA)

• Integration

• Cloud, Hybrid, and On-Prem solutions

• MEAN Stack (Mongo, Express, Angular Node)

Crossvale has operations in the USA, UK, and Spain.

For more information, please visit crossvale.com/our-story and https://crossvale.com/latest-news/.

About Crossvale

We are an IT services company that provides solutions to companies of every size - from small companies to some of the largest global enterprises.

Contact Details:

4201 Spring Valley Rd. #306

Dallas, TX 75244

United States