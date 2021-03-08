Bay-Bay Water's Made-in-America Purified Distilled Water Is Available in BPA-Free Bottles

The company has made it even safer than ever before for parents to provide purified distilled water for babies.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bay-Bay Water today announced that its purified distilled water for baby formula is available in BPA-free and phosphate-free bottles.

“We’re proud that we have made Bay-Bay Water’s purified distilled water for babies available in BPA-free bottles and it has no phosphate or fluoride,” said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson of the company.

“For the best bottled water for babies on the go, we only use BPA-free and Phosphate-free #1 PETE (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottles,” highlighted Osmay and went on to add, “Our filtered and distilled water undergoes rigorous safety and quality control tests every step of the way, ensuring that you always get the safest, cleanest, purest bottled water for babies.”

Bay-Bay Water’s purified distilled water for babies is available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart.

“Distilled water is the purest form of drinking water on the planet,” said Osmay before adding, “The purifying process occurs by boiling water into vapor and condensing it back into a liquid form. It is recommended for parents to use distilled water when mixing baby formula and cereals, to avoid an unhealthy intake of minerals. Since life is constantly in motion, our distilled water is designed for easy, on the go use.”

“To ensure we provide you with the best distilled water for baby formula, our quality control checks are extremely thorough,” said Osmay. “Filter inspections and change-outs are on a strict schedule. Ozone levels are checked every hour. Daily and hourly records of ozone levels and filter changes are mandatory.”

Osmay went on to explain that at its production facility, the single service bottles arrive wrapped in cling film. Before the pallets of bottles leave the truck, he said, they are visually inspected to ensure no cross-contamination of any kind has taken place during transport. The pallets are stored in a secure area. Before each bottle is filled, it enters an enclosed chamber to receive a sanitizing ozone rinse. The purified water used to fill the bottles passes through a UV filter. Bottles are capped in the filler station, not sent open to the next stage of production.

As to why anyone should give Bay-Bay Water a try, Osmay said that its distilling process is carefully monitored and far above average.

“First the water is softened, then it passes through a 1-micron filter to screen out any microscopic impurities,” Osmay said. “Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging. Typically, water is purified by one of three processes: reverse osmosis, distillation, and de-ionization. Bay-Bay relies on the distillation process, which involved boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.baybaywater.com/about, and https://www.baybaywater.com/blog.

###

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th St

Suite 3

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com