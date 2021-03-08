Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Moratorium Against the Use of Derogatory Words Replaced by Person-First Language

Restoring Families of People who are Required to Register by Ending Dehumanizing and Derogatory Labels

ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Against Registry Family Foundation Announces the Launch of a Twelve Month Moratorium banning derogatory or negative words used across the nation when describing a person convicted of any sex-related offense or in reference to their families including the children.

Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done - Bryan Stevenson, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption

Currently there are more than 900,000 men, women, teens and children listed on the registry who should not be stigmatized and hated for the worst thing they have ever done. With that in mind the moratorium will focus on person-first language so instead of defining a human being using the degrading terms commonly used to label a person, we will use person first language. Examples would be ‘a citizen required to register’, ‘a teen convicted of a sex-related offence’, ‘a child with a historical conviction for a so-called "sex offense".’

We are adopting a program begun by the American Psychology Association (APA) in 2018 Sexual Abuse's New Person First Guidelines; Promoting Accurate and Respectful Language to Describe Individuals and Groups and Why call someone by what we don't want them to be? The ethics of labeling in forensic/correctional psychology.

Please participate by changing the words which impact the lives of an estimated 2.5 million family members whose loved one has already been adjudicated, paid their debt to society and need the three things academics and researchers indicate are needed to succeed; a job, place to live and a positive support system.

