Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Voting Access Executive Order

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden's voting access executive order:

“I can think of no greater way of memorializing John Lewis and those who faced violence alongside him in Selma, fifty-six years ago today, than to take additional steps to protect and expand access to voting. That’s what President Biden is doing today with his executive order aimed at making it easier for eligible Americans to cast ballots and have their voices heard in our democracy. The steps being taken today encompass a range of federal actions that will increase access to voter registration services and election information, and I believe they will have a real impact and strengthen our democracy.

“I want to thank President Biden for marking the anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ with action to secure Americans’ voting rights. I also want to thank my colleagues, Reps. Lofgren, Sarbanes, Sewell, and Butterfield for their leadership on these voting rights issues in Congress, and without whose work in recent years today’s executive order would not have been possible. Of course, all of us owe an extraordinary amount of gratitude to John Lewis, whose life was a lesson in resolve to protect, defend, and expand the right to vote. Today’s order is truly a tribute to him and all he did to secure that right for all Americans.”