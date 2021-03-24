A New San Diego Channel is Coming to Town
Small Business Marketing Solutions is proud to announce the launch of a new San Diego Channel called "The Bridge", sponsored by Classic Home Improvements
The guests on our Channel are not actors. They are real, honest professionals who live and work in San Diego and Temecula.”PAUMA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husband and wife duo, Jack and Nicole Crocker have spent their entire careers (59 years, combined) in the construction and remodeling industry and said they wanted to give back to the city they love so much. Understanding that most of what is found online is written by ghost-writers, and not the experts themselves, Jack and Nicole vowed to "give back" by providing an educational and inspirational platform for which to showcase local home service experts and their products.
— Nicole Crocker
The Bridge is a streaming channel intended to do exactly two things:
1. To educate homeowners straight from the mouths of the experts
2. To provide an affordable outlet for small businesses to showcase their products and services.
"We have all heard horror stories about contractors as well as the construction and home building industry. Yes, they are out there, but the majority of them are good, honest, hard-working neighbors of yours. It's important that homeowners protect themselves, and you do that by gaining knowledge before investing in hiring ANY kind of home product or home service company" stated Jack Crocker, owner of Classic Home Improvements.
Nicole Crocker, owner of Small Business Marketing Solutions added, "The Bridge Channel introduces San Diego Homeowners to small business owners in the home service space. We highlight everything from interior designers, to products like Kohler."
Jack continues, "Nicole has developed a way to have frank discussions on topics like Aging in Place. One of her shows, which will broadcast in the 4th quarter of 2021, will highlight a home renovation - start to finish - with one of my clients. "
Nicole jumps in one final time to say, "Designing and building a beautiful home doesn't happen overnight folks....we will show you the good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful results with one of YOUR neighbors."
The Bridge Channel will feature 4 different shows by the end of 2022, all directed, produced and broadcasted by small local San Diego businesses. Our guests are all dedicated to educating, inspiring, and entertaining you. The guests on The Bridge are not actors. They are real, honest professionals who live and work in and around San Diego, Temecula, and Los Angeles."
Nicole concludes, "A homeowner doesn't typically know what services exist, what minimum quality standards are, and what is deemed an unreasonable request in the industry.....This channel is going to help bridge the gap of knowledge between homeowners and home service experts in San Diego"
Jack owns Classic Home Improvements, a San Diego-based home remodeling company as well as Classic Custom Homes, a luxury design, remodeling, and Custom Home Building company.
Nicole Crocker owns Small Business Marketing Solutions in San Diego. which provides full-service advertising and marketing services to the home service and non-profit industries in Southern California.
Jack and Nicole's companies are proud affiliates of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), National Association of the Home Building Industry (NAHB), and National Kitchen and Bath Industry (NKBA)
Small Business Marketing Solutions is now casting for Season 2. If you have any interest in being on one of their shows,
1. Apply Here
2. Must be a current NARI, NKBA, or BNI member (share if you know an old member who needs a little business boost)
