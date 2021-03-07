Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Australia MeToo# motion: Alleged parliament rape case in opposition to Christian Porter has acquired girls offended

For Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that was the end of the matter.

The alleged victim didn’t file a police statement before she died, age 49, last year. After police closed the case last week, citing a lack of “admissible evidence,” Morrison refused to order an independent inquiry into the allegations, which emerged after statements by the alleged victim were anonymously sent to the Prime Minister’s office and two female politicians from other parties.

For many Australians, however, the case is not closed. Far from it.

Across the country, thousands of women are planning protests for March 15, when they will present a petition to Parliament House calling for the government to investigate all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by Members of Parliament and their staff.

Yet their demands go far deeper than parliament. They want structural and cultural change to achieve equity across the country, in schools, workplaces and the justice system.

“We don’t want another report,…

The post Australia MeToo# motion: Alleged parliament rape case in opposition to Christian Porter has acquired girls offended appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

