Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning Now Offers Water Damage Clean Up
Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning will assess the water damage situation, proceed with cleaning, drying, and making all the necessary repairs to your property.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme flooding of your home or business is not a situation that you will find yourself in very often but when it does happen it can be overwhelming. Fortunately, the IICRC certified experts at Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning is a company that you can trust to handle this issue for you and lead to the successful removal of water from your property.
Our water damage restoration technicians are meticulous and follow established protocols for water damage restoration. They follow a four-step process to get the water out and stop it from harming the structural integrity of your property. First, they will extract as much water as possible. Then they will set up air movers to get the air moving and promote faster dry times. Next, they will dehumidify your property to prevent mold and mildew growth. The last step is to regulate the temperature to make sure we prevent mold growth and ensure moisture levels are back to normal levels.
The certified carpet experts at Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning are also able to repair several other issues that result from water damage such as replacing any carpet pad that was contaminated and power stretching the carpet back into place after dry out. Additional services also include carpet and tile and grout cleaning.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning water damage services. They can be contacted at (602) 688-4186 and are located at 115 W. Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041. You can also schedule at their website which has a convenient online form. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included in all our water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services with a trusted company like Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, they will save themselves undue stress, time, and cost.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and a To Fix It!
Robert Atlas
Phoenix Water Damage Services
+1 602-362-4883
email us here