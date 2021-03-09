No Mountain Too High, No Dream Too Big

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AviNation is a media resource for young aviators and young individuals interested in careers within aviation and aerospace.

U.S. Air Force

Yes, you must do the work, but a little help, encouragement, and support makes it less lonely. To every person out there dreaming of flight: you can do this!”

Ilma Vallee, a U.S. Air Force Captain, is “a great example of the success of our target audience,” says AviNation founder and publisher, Jacob Peed. “Her story takes her from her native Lithuania, to bagging groceries, to the U.S. Air Force Academy, and now to the cockpit of a KC-135. It can inspire youth with a dream of flight to keep their eyes on that dream. That’s why I started AviNation, and telling young people that it can be done is why I’m passionate about it. That message is everything.”

For her part, Captain Vallee reinforces the importance of support. “I wish I had AviNation when I was a kid,” she said [through the Air Force public affairs office]. “As I have said before, the hardest part of all this was my own self-confidence, and knowing that others have climbed the mountain you’ve just started to climb, and knowing you’re not alone on that journey – that is such a help to staying focused and keeping that dream alive. Yes, you must do the work, but a little help, encouragement, and support makes it less lonely. To every person out there dreaming of flight: you can do this!”

Lt Col Annie “Sunshine” Driscoll Air Force Recruiter Service Detachment 1 Commander told AviNation, “Representation matters! The impact of seeing other people climbing the same figurative mountain you’re climbing provides both motivation and comfort, Ilma’s story echoes that perfectly. The impact of representation and mentorship starts when we’re young and will ripple out for the rest of people’s lives. With advocates like AviNation and stories like Ilma’s we hope to inspire kids all over the world to climb their mountain, and can’t wait until the day that they can too join us in the skies!”

Founded in 2017 by Publisher Jacob Peed, AviNation (www.avinationusa.com/Winter21), is a community of inspirational resources for Pilots, Mechanics, Engineers, Designers, Technicians, and Service specialists. Our mission is to attract, educate, and empower young aviators and aviation/aerospace enthusiasts.

