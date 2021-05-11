AppGuard Solo Provides The Cryptocurrency Industry With THE Ultimate Cybersecurity Against Ransomware Cyberattacks
AppGuard Solo promotion encourages the cryptocurrency industry to implement AppGuard's ultimate cyber-defense technology to protect from ransomware attacks.
AppGuard should be your first and main line of defense in an increasingly dangerous cyber and human threat environment.”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency exchanges, traders, and crypto miners have become targets for hackers via techniques like ransomware attacks and malware injection. Hackers aim to steal the infected computer's mining resources or compromise blockchain addresses with large crypto volumes. During the last eight years, the amount of stolen crypto was $15.7 Billion, close to what Disney paid to acquire Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. AppGuard Solo, a self-managed zero trust host-based endpoint protection agent, can block the execution of ransomware or newly released malware EVEN AFTER A PC IS INFECTED, so no damage can be done. Its highly effective set-and-forget protection makes it ideal for crypto-traders and crypto-miners who depend so much on strong cybersecurity in their daily operations.
— Mark Kelton Former Deputy Director for Counterintelligence
What makes "AppGuard Solo" so unique versus the existing software on the market, like antivirus?
AppGuard Solo works in a different way from conventional antivirus because instead of looking for malware it could miss, it controls applications and stops the types of activity that malware would use to gain control and set off ransomware or steal data. It has your PC mapped out and knows what should and shouldn't be happening to ensure that apps stick to their purpose. Because of this, it does not need to update malware signatures with big downloads and scan your PC constantly - so the effect on your computer speed is next to nothing. Perfect for crypto miners who need to save CPU power. AppGuard stops the cyberattacks that other security products often miss, MORE effectively with less operational disruption.
AppGuard is the only security product on the market currently undefeated since no AppGuard customer has ever reported a breach. AppGuard's algorithm prevents violations by blocking the execution of inappropriate processes by applications but allows them to continue performing everyday actions using its patented technologies. AppGuard offers the most advanced protection and reduces IT operations costs by applying zero-trust principles INTERNALLY to endpoints. The software assumes all high target applications can contain zero-day malware and guards them to prevent any zero-day exploit. "AppGuard Solo" works exclusively for Windows PCs. AppGuard Technology also covers Windows and Linux operated servers
Critical Period Insurance Agency (CPIA), an authorized distributor of AppGuard, is launching a promotional 30-Day FREE Trial of AppGuard Solo. To access the promotion, visit this link: AppGuard Solo Promotion
About CPIA
CPIA, and its risk management division, Critical Period Risk Management (“CPRM”), specializes in providing, cyber-crime, loss-mitigating, state-of-the-art, cyber security solutions to the insurance, government, enterprise and retail endpoint user markets. CPIA/CPRM affords its online clients a “safer place” online in which to transact. CPRM is proud to be a global channel partner of AppGuard Inc.
Carlos Manlio
BizintelPro
