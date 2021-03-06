Trousdale County Man Charged with Rape, Sexual Battery

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hartsville man on charges of rape and sexual battery.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on March 3rd, TBI Agents began investigating Jonathan Harper of Hartsville, on allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor female. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Harper was responsible for an incident involving sexual contact with a minor female between 2018-2019.

On Friday, Jonathan Harper (04/13/1984) was arrested and charged with one count of Rape and one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure. Harper was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.