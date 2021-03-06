Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,964 in the last 365 days.

Automotive bomb explodes in Somalia’s capital, killing not less than 20 folks

A car packed with explosives was detonated at the gates of Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port at around 8 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET), Captain Aden Osman, a senior police officer in the capital, confirmed to CNN.

The explosion was followed by heavy gunfire.

The powerful blast caused widespread destruction of several buildings and business centers in the area, Osman added. Aamin Ambulance services confirmed 30 people have been wounded in the bombing and were rushed to local hospitals.

“Plumes of white smoke covered the city after the enormous explosion followed by gunfire,” said witness Liban Yusuf, adding that a building near the site collapsed and a rescue operation was underway to evacuate people trapped in the rubble.

The terror group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement posted on its affiliated sites.

It is the second attack on the same restaurant since August 2020. The latest blast comes amid tight security measures in Mogadishu during…

You just read:

Automotive bomb explodes in Somalia’s capital, killing not less than 20 folks

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.