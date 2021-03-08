Bossy Cosmetics Launches the “Power Woman Essentials” Clean Beauty Collection

Bossy Cosmetics Logo Power Woman Essentials Collection from Bossy Cosmetics Full Power Woman Essentials Collection from Bossy Cosmetics

Celebrating our 2nd birthday as an innovative beauty brand for ambitious women by going LUXE

I’m proud of this collection as it was birthed in a difficult time and forged to reflect the resilience of women. It personifies the key attributes ambitious women hold dear. It’s a love letter.” — Aishetu Fatima Dozie

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful debut on The View on ABC, Bossy Cosmetics announces the launch of the full suite of products within the Power Woman Essentials vegan and cruelty-free collection, an affordable luxe cosmetics range that comprises:• 9-color eyeshadow palette named “Style, Meet Substance”• 6-color bullet lipsticks named “Ambitious, Inspiring, Confident, Focused, Unstoppable, and Fierce”• 5- color liquid lipsticks named “Courage, Faith, Hustle, Bravery, and Wisdom”“I’m particularly proud of this collection because it was birthed through a truly difficult time in the world and forged to reflect the strength, resilience, and grit of our “bossy” customers. We designed it to personify all of the essential attributes that we know every ambitious woman holds dear. It’s a love letter to her,” says Aishetu Fatima Dozie, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Bossy Cosmetics.“Working with a highly experienced team of designers, formulators, and manufacturers from France, Italy, Germany, China, and the United States, this dream collection came to be, and we are so excited to finally share it with the world.”Features and benefits of each of the component items include.­ Nine colors and textures including matte, pearly, glitter, and creamy named after amazing cities around the world filled with ambitious women­ Blendable, highly pigmented, and long-lasting colors­ Free of Parabens, Mineral oil, and Silicones­ Contains African watermelon seed oil and Vitamin E Acetate for their emollient, soothing properties, and antioxidant properties­ Matte and formulated to confer a long-lasting, velvety, lightweight finish­ Free of Parabens, Preservatives, Mineral oil, Paraffin­ Contains Vitamin E Acetate and Vegetal Glycerol for their combined antioxidant, emollient, skin replenishing, and restoring properties­ Matte and formulated to confer a long-lasting, velvety, lightweight finish­ Free of Parabens, Preservatives, Mineral oil, ParaffinThe collection, available immediately, is priced between $20 - $25 per item. For more information, kindly visit https://bossybeauty.com/ About Bossy Cosmetics: Bossy Cosmetics, a certified Leaping Bunny, woman-owned, and minority-owned company, exists to ignite confidence in ambitious women through high-quality cosmetics, topical content, and essential services. We empower our customers to look, feel, and do good in the world. Since our launch on International Women’s Day in 2019, we have been featured in InStyle, W, Essence, Marie Claire, Forbes, Fashionista, Refinery 29, The Zoe Report and several other beauty magazines. Our founder, Aishetu, openly speaks on issues of women leveling up in their careers and has been featured on NPR’s How I Built Resilience podcast with Guy Raz, Bloomberg Quicktake, BET Her TV, Vistaprint’s Small Business Stories podcast, amongst others.

