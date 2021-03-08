Jason Lee Multifamily Chooses STEEZY.Digital to Help Investors Build Wealth

Jason Lee Multifamily (Brand by STEEZY.Digital)

Nationwide Branding & Marketing Agency Known for Automatic Lead Generation & Follow-Up Establishes JLM Company Brand

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Lee Multifamily (JLM) completed the branding process from STEEZY.Digital today with the goal of establishing a commercial real estate firm focusing on building investors wealth through multifamily investments.

Jason Lee, a commercial real estate agent focusing on multifamily (apartment complex) sales in San Diego County started in real estate when he first met the owner of South Coast Commerical during a networking event at San Diego State University. Immediately they hit it off and Jason started as an intern during his junior year (March of 2018). Shortly thereafter Jason earned his real estate license and hit the ground running, making cold calls for 8-10 hours a day while going to school full time. After closing two deals before graduating Jason never looked back.

Once Jason had demonstrated early success and spent a few years in the business, he decided to brand himself with the help of STEEZY.Digital. Jason is passionate about time freedom, travel, culture, purpose, and finding the deeper meaning of life. Real estate is one of the best ways to achieve these things and this is why Jason is passionate about helping investors build wealth with multifamily properties.

“After your great advice I found that the reason why I am doing all of this hard work is because I am on a mission to change as many lives as I can,” said Jason Lee in response to the branding brainstorm meetings STEEZY.Digital guided him through.

“Jason has been a pleasure to work with and I am thrilled to move to the next phase of our agreement so that we may identify multifamily opportunities for Jason’s network of investors,” said Jeffrey Brogger, founder of real estate marketing agency STEEZY.Digital. “In addition to donating a portion of his profits to animal shelters in San Diego county Jason is committed to gentrifying parts of San Diego that need it and improving this great city for future generations to enjoy.”

About STEEZY.Digital:

STEEZY.Digital, located in Cardiff by the Sea, California, is recognized as the premier real estate branding and marketing agency offering services to top 1% brokers.

For more information, please visit https://steezy.digital

About Jason Lee Multifamily:

Jason Lee Multifamily, located in San Diego, California, is a commercial real estate firm focusing on multifamily investment properties. JLM specializes in 1031 exchanges and transforming headache investments in low maintenance cash-flow positive assets (CA Lic. #02068011)

For more information, please visit https://Jason Lee multifamily.com