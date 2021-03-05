Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: Unit Block of 35th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the unit block of 35th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:07 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, in a vehicle that had struck a parked vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Antonio Wilkinson, of Northeast, DC.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described to be a white Cadillac Escalade ESV with no front license plate.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###