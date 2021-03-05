Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the Fifth District.

At approximately 6:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. CCN: 21-028-187

At approximately 7:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 300 block of V Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. CCN: 21-028-208

At approximately 7:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-028-213

At approximately 7:24 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1000 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended a short time later. The victim’s vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-028-199

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, a 12 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These offenses remain under investigation. An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

