OTR to Host a Series of Citywide Virtual Info Sessions to Help Real Property Tax Owners Navigate the MyTax.DC.gov Portal

Beginning March 10, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will host a series of citywide virtual information sessions to assist property owners in navigating the MyTax.DC.gov portal. The sessions will include a demonstration of the real property tax functionalities in the portal, and provide participants an opportunity to ask questions.

At the info session, property owners will learn how to:

  • View and pay their real property tax bills
  • View their real property assessments
  • Manage their online accounts
  • Apply for tax relief programs such as the Homestead Benefit
  • Access customer service and other help resources

To register for the session in your ward, please see the schedule below:

Virtual Info Session Schedule:

