OTR to Host a Series of Citywide Virtual Info Sessions to Help Real Property Tax Owners Navigate the MyTax.DC.gov Portal

Beginning March 10, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will host a series of citywide virtual information sessions to assist property owners in navigating the MyTax.DC.gov portal. The sessions will include a demonstration of the real property tax functionalities in the portal, and provide participants an opportunity to ask questions.

At the info session, property owners will learn how to:

View and pay their real property tax bills

View their real property assessments

Manage their online accounts

Apply for tax relief programs such as the Homestead Benefit

Access customer service and other help resources

To register for the session in your ward, please see the schedule below:

Virtual Info Session Schedule: