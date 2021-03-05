OTR to Host a Series of Citywide Virtual Info Sessions to Help Real Property Tax Owners Navigate the MyTax.DC.gov Portal
Beginning March 10, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will host a series of citywide virtual information sessions to assist property owners in navigating the MyTax.DC.gov portal. The sessions will include a demonstration of the real property tax functionalities in the portal, and provide participants an opportunity to ask questions.
At the info session, property owners will learn how to:
- View and pay their real property tax bills
- View their real property assessments
- Manage their online accounts
- Apply for tax relief programs such as the Homestead Benefit
- Access customer service and other help resources
To register for the session in your ward, please see the schedule below: