COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES GENEROUS DONATION TO AG RELIEF FROM FARM CREDIT ORGANIZATIONS

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Capital Farm Credit and multiple Farm Credit Associations have committed to a generous donation of $125,000 to the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund. Agriculture producers across the state were devastated by Winter Storm Uri, with losses expected in the billions of dollars. The STAR Fund provides Texas farmers and ranchers impacted by natural disasters with financial relief designed to get them back on their feet. The STAR Fund uses no state dollars, only donations from private individuals and organizations.

"The donation to the STAR Fund from Capital Farm Credit exemplifies the spirit of Texas with Texans helping Texans," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "On behalf of all Texas farmers and ranchers, I want to express my deep gratitude to Capital Farm Credit for pulling this donation together and all the Farm Credit organizations across the state that pitched in to help. Thank you."

A list of Farm Credit Association donations can be located below:

Capital Farm Credit - $12,500 Farm Credit Bank of Texas - $37,500 AgTexas Farm Credit - $12,500 Texas Farm Credit - $12,500 Farm Credit Services of America - $12,500 American AgCredit - $12,500 Lone Star Ag Credit - $5,000 Plains Land Bank - $5,000 Central Texas Farm Credit - $5,000 Legacy Ag Credit - $5,000 Heritage Land Bank - $5,000

“The spirit of a cooperative is built upon producers helping producers,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer of Capital Farm Credit. “Farm Credit understands what our fellow Texans and rural communities are facing. Crops, livestock, and livelihoods were severely disrupted. Farmers and ranchers are resilient, but we want to make sure we’re there for them in their time of need, like we always have been.”

STAR Fund is a reimbursement program designed to assist farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness owners in rebuilding fences, restoring operations, and paying for other agricultural disaster relief. The Fund can reimburse expenses up to $4,000 at a 50% match.

TDA is currently accepting applications for STAR Fund relief. Ag producers interested in assistance can apply online at the TDA website, www.texasagriculture.gov.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the STAR Fund can do so securely on the TDA website, or may send a check.

“Texas farmers and ranchers are tough, and they’ll get through this,” said Miller. “Every Texan should walk just a little bit taller today when they see this kind of generosity.” For more information, please click here.

