Middlesex/2 vehicle crash

CASE#: 21A300849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/5/2021

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Living Hope Wesleyan Church

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danielle Berg

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Heim

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC 90

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear Bumper

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/5/2021, at 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two vehicle crash on Waterbury-Stowe road across from the Living Hope Wesleyan Church in Waterbury Center. Investigation revealed vehicle #2 was stopped in the roadway waiting for a break in traffic and was rear ended by Operator #1. Operator #1 advised she observed Vehicle #2 slowing, and stop, but could not stop in time to avoid crashing into vehicle #2.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Following too Closely T23 VSA 1039

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

Trooper Casey Ross

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov