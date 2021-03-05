Commerce employee selected for Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that Weatherization Assistance Program Manager Bruce Hagen was selected to receive the Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award on behalf of the members of the National Association for State Community Service Programs (NASCSP).

“We are very pleased to have one of our very own team members be selected for this prestigious award,” Commerce Division of Community Services Director Bonnie Malo said. “This is a true reflection of Bruce’s dedicated commitment to serving the residents of North Dakota.”

The Department of Energy’s Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program administered by Commerce works to increase the energy efficiency of homes owned or occupied by low-income persons by reducing their total residential energy expenditures and improving their health and safety. More information about the program can be found at belegendary.link/ND-Weatherization.