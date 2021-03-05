Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,076 in the last 365 days.

Commerce employee selected for Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that Weatherization Assistance Program Manager Bruce Hagen was selected to receive the Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award on behalf of the members of the National Association for State Community Service Programs (NASCSP). 

“We are very pleased to have one of our very own team members be selected for this prestigious award,” Commerce Division of Community Services Director Bonnie Malo said. “This is a true reflection of Bruce’s dedicated commitment to serving the residents of North Dakota.” 

The Department of Energy’s Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program administered by Commerce works to increase the energy efficiency of homes owned or occupied by low-income persons by reducing their total residential energy expenditures and improving their health and safety. More information about the program can be found at belegendary.link/ND-Weatherization

You just read:

Commerce employee selected for Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.