Supreme Court Oral Arguments Remain Virtual

The Ohio Supreme Court today announced that it will continue to hold oral argument court sessions via videoconferencing at least through the end of June in light of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court’s seven justices will actively participate using remote technology as they have for the past year. The traditional Courtroom will not be used for these court sessions while social distancing directives are in effect.

Attorneys arguing cases also will present their cases remotely. The public can watch the proceedings as they are livestreamed on the Ohio Government Television channel and the Court’s website. These court sessions also are archived at ohiochannel.org

“The past several weeks have brought encouraging news about the pandemic, with the approval of new vaccines and vaccinations administered,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “But the rate of infection remains significant, so there’s good reason for remaining cautious and conservative in our approach to safety.”

The chief justice noted that, thanks to remote technology, “the Supreme Court hasn’t missed a single session and courts statewide have been able to keep up reasonably well with their caseloads during the pandemic.”