Iowa House Republicans Deliver on COVID Relief Package, Providing $128M in Tax Relief for Individuals, Businesses

(DES MOINES) — On March 3, 2021, the Iowa House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief package, Senate File 364 with an amendment, to deliver $128 million in tax relief to Iowa taxpayers and businesses affected by COVID-19.

SF 364 exempts pandemic-related grants and unemployment benefits from state income tax. Representative Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) of House District 30 floor managed the legislation.

“We realize that there is probably never going to be a way to make whole all of those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lohse, “But this will provide meaningful COVID relief to Iowa taxpayers and business in as equitable of a way as possible.”

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley applauded the legislation.

“This COVID-19 relief package will provide substantial tax relief to those Iowa taxpayers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Grassley. “With this legislation, Iowa House Republicans are delivering on yet another promise made to Iowans on the campaign trail.”

SF 364 as amended passed the House with a unanimous vote of 94-0.