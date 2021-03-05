Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,005 in the last 365 days.

Iowa House Republicans Deliver on COVID Relief Package, Providing $128M in Tax Relief for Individuals, Businesses

(DES MOINES) — On March 3, 2021, the Iowa House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief package, Senate File 364 with an amendment, to deliver $128 million in tax relief to Iowa taxpayers and businesses affected by COVID-19. 

SF 364 exempts pandemic-related grants and unemployment benefits from state income tax.  Representative Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) of House District 30 floor managed the legislation.

“We realize that there is probably never going to be a way to make whole all of those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lohse, “But this will provide meaningful COVID relief to Iowa taxpayers and business in as equitable of a way as possible.” 

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley applauded the legislation. 

“This COVID-19 relief package will provide substantial tax relief to those Iowa taxpayers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Grassley. “With this legislation, Iowa House Republicans are delivering on yet another promise made to Iowans on the campaign trail.”

SF 364 as amended passed the House with a unanimous vote of 94-0. 

You just read:

Iowa House Republicans Deliver on COVID Relief Package, Providing $128M in Tax Relief for Individuals, Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.