Progress on the Fifteenth General Review of Quotas—Report of the Executive Board to the Board of Governors (April 2019)
Author/Editor:
Publication Date:
March 5, 2021
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Following the guidance on the Board of Governors Resolution No. 72-1 (December 2016), on April 3, 2019, the Executive Board discussed and adopted its third semi-annual report on progress on the Fifteenth Review. The report described that it had become evident that it would not be possible to secure the required support for a quota increase under the Fifteenth Review.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 2021/014
Frequency:
occasional
English
Publication Date:
March 5, 2021
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513560113/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2021014
Format:
Paper
Pages:
2