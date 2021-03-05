Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Adequacy of Fund Resources—Further Considerations

International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

March 5, 2021

This paper is part of the workplan on the 15th General Review of Quotas (15th Review). The paper provides a two-pillar framework for assessing the adequacy of Fund resources, building on the staff paper discussed by the Board in March 2016. The second pillar of the framework is qualitative in nature. The paper also provides information to support a discussion on the mix of Fund resources.

Policy Paper No. 2021/008

occasional

English

March 5, 2021

9781513571256/2663-3493

PPEA2021008

Paper

56

