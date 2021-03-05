Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2019 Quota Data Update

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

March 5, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The paper presents summary results for the updated data set, with country-by-country details provided in Appendix I. In terms of broad country groups, the results of the data update are broadly consistent with trends observed in previous updates. The aggregate share of Emerging Market and Developing Countries (EMDCs) increased by 0.3 pp, to 50.0 percent, following a small decline in the EMDCs’ share recorded in the 2018 data update. The rising EMDC share reflected again foremost an increase for Asia. Most advanced economies recorded a small decrease in their calculated quota share using the current quota formula.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/015

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

March 5, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513571461/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021015

Format:

Paper

Pages:

47

