Progress on the Fifteenth General Review of Quotas—Report of the Executive Board to the Board of Governors (September 2018)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

March 5, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Following the guidance on the Board of Governors Resolution No. 72-1 (December 2016), on September 21, 2018, the Executive Board discussed and adopted its third semi-annual report on progress on the Fifteenth Review. The report covered additional issues relating to both the adequacy of Fund resources and the quota formula and realigning quota shares, discussed in an informal meeting on July 30, 2018.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/013

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

March 5, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513560106/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021013

Format:

Paper

Pages:

4

