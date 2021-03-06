Fully Immunized Montanans Surpass Total Infections

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 5, 2021 Contact: Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor

HELENA, Mont. – Today, the total number of Montanans fully immunized against COVID-19 surpassed the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“This encouraging milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of our health care workers who are administering these safe, effective vaccines. It’s also a testament to Montanans who have taken steps to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors from the spread of the virus,” Governor Gianforte said. “We’ll keep up our efforts as the light at the end of the tunnel shines more brightly with each passing day.”

The total number of Montanans fully immunized as of this morning is 105,977, while total infections to date are 100,656.