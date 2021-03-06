Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,993 in the last 365 days.

Fully Immunized Montanans Surpass Total Infections

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  March 5, 2021  Contact: Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor 

HELENA, Mont. – Today, the total number of Montanans fully immunized against COVID-19 surpassed the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.  

“This encouraging milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of our health care workers who are administering these safe, effective vaccines. It’s also a testament to Montanans who have taken steps to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors from the spread of the virus,” Governor Gianforte said. “We’ll keep up our efforts as the light at the end of the tunnel shines more brightly with each passing day.” 

The total number of Montanans fully immunized as of this morning is 105,977, while total infections to date are 100,656.  

You just read:

Fully Immunized Montanans Surpass Total Infections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.