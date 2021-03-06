Attorney General Moody Supports Bill Protecting Police K-9s Injured in the Line of Duty
Attorney General Moody Supports Bill Protecting Police K-9s Injured in the Line of Duty
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily to serve their communities and protect our safety—and their four-legged partners risk their lives protecting them. Police K-9s regularly provide life-saving services, including suspect apprehension, detection and search-and-rescue missions that lead to the arrest of dangerous criminals and the safe return of missing persons. It is a dangerous job for officers and K-9s, and both are often subject to great bodily harm.
“As Attorney General, I am dedicated to providing the best means of protection for all our law enforcement officers, including police K-9s. I am so grateful to Senator Wright and Representative Killebrew for sponsoring bills that will increase the ability of paramedics and EMTs to provide life-saving care and transportation to K-9 police dogs. They dedicate their lives to providing safety to our communities, we must do the same for them.”
Senator Tom Wright said, "SB 388 is a much-needed step in the right direction to ensure the safety and health of our K-9 officers. A K-9 and their handler are partners, and we must ensure our laws do not get in the way of their service to our state.”
Representative Sam Killebrew said, “I want to thank Attorney General Moody for her support and Senator Wright for allowing me to run this great bill in the House. HB 697 is a great bill for the K-9s and their handlers.”
Florida House Bill 697 and Senate Bill 388 authorize transport vehicle licensees the ability to transport a police K-9 injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic, hospital emergency department or similar facility if no individual requires medical attention or transport at that time. The bills also authorize paramedics and EMTs to provide emergency medical care to a police K-9 injured in the line of duty while at the scene of the emergency or while the police K-9 is being transported to a veterinary clinic, hospital emergency department or similar facility.
Additionally, the bills ensure that any paramedic or EMT providing life-saving emergency medical care or transportation to a police K-9 do not face criminal or civil liability. HB 697 and SB 388 will protect paramedics and EMTs who act in good faith to provide emergency medical care to an injured police K-9 by granting immunity from criminal or civil liability.
To read the legislation, clickhere.
Attorney General Moody has made it a top priority to support law enforcement officers—including our four-legged heroes—and the communities they serve. Soon after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships with law enforcement and local communities.
In October of 2019, Attorney General Moodyrecognized two police K-9 officers for their work in finding a missing child. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Copper and Zinc located a three-year-old boy with autism who went missing in a wooded area. Copper and Zinc searched the area and found the missing boy in less than 30 minutes, with just a few scratches and no serious injuries.
To nominate a law enforcement officer, K-9, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, clickhere.