What They're Saying: The American Rescue Plan

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the American Rescue Plan to deliver critically needed relief to American families and small businesses. Throughout the country, Democrats and Republicans alike broadly support the legislation and want to see it enacted. As the Senate considers the American Rescue Plan, take a look at the advocacy groups, community leaders, and other organizations who strongly support the legislation:

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler, UFCW International President Marc Perrone, and SMART General President Joseph Sellers: “After a lifetime of hard work, working people deserve to retire with dignity…The provisions included in this package are important steps that will help eligible retirement funds protect the retirement benefits we earned by sacrificing wage increases.… The Senate should act quickly to send this relief to President Biden’s desk so we can keep the promise of a secure retirement for those who have earned, and deserve, nothing less.” [02/27/21]

Alliance for Retired Americans Executive Director Richard J. Fiesta: “On behalf of the more than 4.4 million members of the Alliance for Retired Americans, I am writing in support of the American Rescue Plan, H.R. 1319. This legislation provides critical economic relief to millions of Americans, including older adults, first responders, and small businesses. Equally important, it provides states and local communities the funds they need to continue combatting COVID 19 and expedite the COVID-19 vaccine process so that schools and businesses can reopen safely.” [02/25/21]

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE): “AFGE strongly supports relief for the American people and particularly federal and D.C. government workers who have been on the frontlines battling the Coronavirus Pandemic…We strongly support providing emergency paid leave for all federal workers...[and] the bill’s provision to raise the minimum wage for workers in America to $15 an hour…[to].. help lift the standard of living for federal and D.C. government workers and the millions of working Americans who are paid at or below the current minimum wage.” [02/25/21]

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten : “On behalf of the 1.7 million members of the American Federation of Teachers, I urge you to put partisan politics aside and come together to meet this moment as COVID-19 is ravaging our families, states and schools and solve the monumental challenges before us, by supporting H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The AFT believes that every person in America deserves the freedom to thrive, fueled by opportunity, justice and a voice in our democracy. First and foremost, that requires addressing the coronavirus pandemic. This is a moment to demonstrate that government can be a powerful force for helping people, breathing new life into communities and creating a more just society. This bill will help accomplish this and bring us together to beat the pandemic.” [02/26/21]

American Public Health Association Executive Director Georges C. Benjamin, MD: “This important legislation fulfills President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and includes a wide range of provisions that are critical to combating the many challenges faced by the nation as we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic…This critical legislation is crucial to our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and its impact on the nation, especially our most vulnerable communities, and we strongly urge your support.” [02/25/21]

Association of Medical Colleges President and CEO David J. Skorton, MD: “The AAMC appreciates the swift efforts of the U.S. House of Representatives in advancing important priorities to support the nation’s continuing COVID-19 response. The provisions included in The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 would benefit patients, communities, and frontline health care workers and public health professionals involved in the pandemic and prepare the country to rebound economically from this national crisis.” [02/27/21]

Business Roundtable President and CEO Joshua Bolten: “We welcome House passage of COVID-19 rescue legislation. Urgent action is needed to strengthen the nation’s public health response and provide assistance to struggling individuals and small businesses. We urge the Senate to work expeditiously to advance bipartisan legislation and ensure that the package focuses on measures to strengthen the public health response and address short-term, emergency needs.” [02/27/21]

Bread for the World CEO and President Rev. Eugene Cho: “We thank the House of Representatives for passing the American Rescue Plan. People need help paying the bills and putting food on the table, and that is what this legislation will do.” [02/26/21]

Catholic Health Association of the United States President and CEO Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM: “This legislation contains critical support for families who have lost health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time addressing the public health and economic crises in the country… As we all work to heal and support our communities during this pandemic, we express our hope that Congress will continue to work together to protect and support our communities, prevent further spread of the coronavirus, increase vaccinations and bring this crisis to an end. We again urge swift passage of legislation that can deliver the necessary resources to save lives and support families and communities.” [2/23/21]

Center for American Progress Executive Vice President for External Affairs Winnie Stachelberg: “Today’s passage of the American Rescue Plan in the House of Representatives represents a tremendous step forward in the United States’ fight to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and keep families, unemployed workers, states and local governments, and small businesses whole until we’ve sufficiently contained the virus…It’s why the American Rescue Plan is supported by bipartisan elected leaders at the state and local level, has earned the support of the business community, and is overwhelmingly popular—earning the support of nearly 3 in 4 Americans, including roughly half of Republicans. The Senate should move without delay to deliver the American people the help they so desperately need and strongly support.” [02/27/21]

Center for Law and Social Policy Executive Director Olivia Golden: “The American Rescue Plan is the urgent response the nation needs. It’s the large-scale response required at this moment to many of our nation’s most pressing needs created by the coronavirus, recession, and racial inequity. It will alleviate today’s crisis of suffering in communities with low incomes and meaningfully reduce child poverty.” [02/27/21]

Coalition of Environmental Groups: “…We believe that this rescue package is a critical step forward in addressing the urgent needs of our nation by providing help to communities, frontline and healthcare workers, and families that have been devastated by COVID-19.” [2/26/21]

Feeding America Interim Chief Government Relations Officer Vince Hall: “Nearly one year after the pandemic upended lives across the country, millions of people who found themselves in a food bank line for the first time continue to face the impossible choice between putting food on the table or paying their bills…As the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America knows that the families we serve will breathe a sigh of relief due to the investments in federal nutrition programs in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.” [02/26/21]

International Association of Firefighters General President Harold A. Schaitberger: “This important legislation builds on the unfinished work of previous COVID-related legislation by providing state and local governments the resources they need in the wake of the pandemic and provides fire fighters and emergency medical personnel necessary protections to ensure they stay safe and healthy on the job. Fire departments are facing deep budget cuts in the wake of the current economic crisis, including potential fire fighter layoffs and reductions in force. The American Rescue Plan can help overcome these shortfalls by providing significant resources to local governments and providing needed flexibility in the use of such funds. The Act also includes numerous provisions to protect the health and safety of fire fighters and other frontline responders, allowing them to continue serving their communities.” [02/26/21]

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers International President Robert Martinez, Jr.: “The American Rescue Plan contains a number of key recovery provisions that the Machinists Union has supported since the outbreak of the deadly virus to help struggling workers nationwide. The package contains a third round of much needed stimulus checks to help struggling families stay afloat while helping prime the pump of the U.S. economy. Given the sheer number of unemployed workers and uncertainty regarding when their jobs will return, the bill rightly increases the federal unemployment benefit to $400 per week for an additional six months and provides COBRA subsidies to help laid off workers remain on their employer-sponsored health insurance plans.” [02/25/21]

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President James P. Hoffa: “The American Rescue Plan addresses many core Teamster policy priorities that are needed to protect and support our members through this crisis and bring our nation toward an economic recovery… There now appears to be a light at the end of this tunnel, but our nation’s recovery is still fragile. Every piece of the American Rescue Plan is key to building back and building back stronger.” [02/26/21]

Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach: “The American Rescue Plan will lower health insurance premiums for millions, get more Americans covered, and help address racial inequities…The American Rescue Plan is absolutely essential to beating this pandemic and rebuilding our economy, and it has overwhelming bipartisan support, in red states and blue states. Americans want vaccines in people’s arms, cash into families’ pockets, and kids back to school.” [02/27/21]

National Treasury Employees Union President Anthony M. Reardon: “Among other things, this bill would aid federal employees during this pandemic by providing COVID-related emergency paid leave for civilian federal employees and ensure that federal employees who came into contact with the public or co-workers in the course of their duties who are then diagnosed with COVID-19 are presumed to have a work-related illness for purposes of eligibility for workers’ compensation…Federal workers have continued to provide service to our country during this time of crisis, putting themselves and their families at risk. I urge you to provide them the tools necessary to continue to do their jobs safely and vote for passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.” [2/26/21]

Nonprofit Infrastructure Investment Advocacy Group: “As organizations representing 1.6 million nonprofits in America, we write to express our support for provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that will bolster community and civic structures that ensure all communities across America, especially Black, Indigenous, and other people of color who have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, can rebuild, engage, and thrive.” [2/25/21]

National Association of Counties Executive Director Matthew Chase: “This bill recognizes counties’ vast responsibilities to care for our most vulnerable residents – our sick, unemployed, elderly and youth. Counties face a constant struggle to secure the resources necessary to serve our residents and support our frontline heroes fighting the pandemic. After a year of this crisis, far too many counties have received no, or very limited, direct fiscal relief… With the critical aid in this bill, we will strengthen our communities by investing in small businesses and nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and much-needed infrastructure, including surface transportation and access to broadband.” [02/27/21]

United States Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer: “American cities will be safer, stronger, and healthier because of this legislation, and mayors everywhere thank the House of Representatives for delivering for the American people…Local governments have been working to help our residents get through this crisis from the start, but the costs have been significant. This bill will allow us to overcome the pandemic and move into a new phase of recovery. It offers the American people hope and optimism that this painful period may soon be behind us. The fiscal relief passed today will help close deep budget holes and enable cities to be an engine of our recovery.” [02/27/21]

United Steel Workers International President Thomas Conway: “The effort to contain COVID-19 requires bold action to ensure economic recovery along with reductions in infection rates. The American Rescue Plan recognizes both needs, ensuring that Americans in every part of the country will see relief.” [02/25/21]

17 State Treasurers: “It’s time to put politics aside and work hand in hand to support our communities, keep essential services going, and get our hospitals and health workers what they need to care for the sick. It’s time for our representatives in Washington to act and pass the American Rescue Plan with full funding for state and local aid.” [02/17/21]

400 Organizations: “We encourage the Senate to swiftly pass this urgently needed aid. Many states and localities have seen their revenues plummet as a result of the pandemic even as costs have risen sharply to fight the virus and to help millions of struggling people and businesses.” [03/01/21]

Click here to read the PDF.

Follow Leader Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.