THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative debate. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House.
Suspensions (13 bills)
H.R. 485 – Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
H.R. 1276 – VA VACCINE Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 842 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 8– Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1446– Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Clyburn – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 842, H.R. 8, and H.R. 1446. Amendments to H.R. 842 were due to Rules at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Amendments to H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.