THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED: Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative debate. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House. Suspensions (13 bills) H.R. 485 – Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) – Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services) – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services) H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) H.R. __ – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services) – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services) H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services) – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services) H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act of 2021 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services) – Senior Security Act of 2021 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services) H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business) – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business) H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business) – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business) H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business) – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business) H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business) – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business) H.R. 1276 – VA VACCINE Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) – VA VACCINE Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule) – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 842 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 1446 – Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Clyburn – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Floor Information The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day: Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 842, H.R. 8, and H.R. 1446. Amendments to H.R. 842 were due to Rules at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Amendments to H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/