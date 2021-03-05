Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.  On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative debate.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate.  On Friday, no votes are expected in the House. 

Suspensions (13 bills)
  1. H.R. 485 – Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. __ – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
  5. H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
  6. H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act of 2021 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
  9. H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
  10. H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
  11. H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
  12. H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
  13. H.R. 1276 – VA VACCINE Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 842 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) 

H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1446 – Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Clyburn – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

  
 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 842, H.R. 8, and H.R. 1446.  Amendments to H.R. 842 were due to Rules at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021.  Amendments to H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

