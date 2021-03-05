South Blount County Utility District Honored for Drinking Water Performance

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored the South Blount County Utility District for its performance in meeting clean water goals in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program.

TDEC awarded the utility district with a certificate honoring its microbial optimization accomplishments under the EPA’s Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP), an initiative administered in Tennessee by TDEC’s Division of Water Resources.

“We are proud to announce this achievement by the South Blount County Utility District,” Greg Young, deputy commissioner of TDEC said. “This program helps ensure clean water by establishing national goals in water quality and demonstrates a commitment to public health. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative, and the South Blount County Utility District has earned this recognition.”

The national program is implemented in more than 20 states, with the goal of optimizing and improving the treatment of drinking water. TDEC became a member of the program in 2019, joining five other states in the Southeast in EPA’s Region IV. South Blount County Utility District participated in the effort, submitting water quality data to TDEC and achieved national goals for its performance in 2020.

The South Blount County Utility District has provided reliable water service since 1958. It serves more than 15,000 homes, businesses and schools in Blount County, Friendsville, and Louisville. Its service area covers 150 square miles and incorporates five decentralized wastewater systems.

The Area-Wide Optimization Program is a multistate effort where states work together to optimize particle removal and disinfection capabilities of surface water treatment plants. The program provides tools and approaches for drinking water systems to meet water quality goals and provide an increased, sustainable, level of public health protection to consumers.